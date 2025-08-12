The Parramatta Eels have reportedly finally given outside back Bailey Simonsson permission to negotiate with rival clubs.

Simonsson has been linked with an exit from the blue and gold in recent times, with the relationship between he and head coach Jason Ryles falling apart.

It's believed Simonsson at one point told Ryles he didn't want to play in the centres, with the former Canberra Raiders outside back then overlooked for selection in recent times behind Jordan Samrani, and maybe more bafflingly, Dylan Brown.

Brown was one player believed to have played his last game for the Eels ahead of his move to the Newcastle Knights next year until last weekend when he was selected in the centres as Ryles' side overcame the North Queensland Cowboys in a thriller.

That selection of Brown in the three-quarters led to Simonsson requesting a release, something he has reportedly done on three occasions over the last month.

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that a Tuesday meeting between the outside back's management and the club has confirmed he will be given that permission to leave.

Contracted for next year, Simonsson would have been able to negotiate his future for 2027 with rival clubs, including the Perth Bears, from November 1.

The new move though will mean he could line up for a rival outfit from Round 1 next year though, with it now looking increasingly likely that he has played his last game for the club based at Kellyville.

Simonsson has played just six NRL games this year.