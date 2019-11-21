Parramatta are reportedly in discussions with Andrew Johns to join their coaching team in 2020.
According to NRL.com, the Immortal and former NSW and Australia No.7 is thought to be planned for a specialist spine consultancy role working in particular with Dylan Brown, Mitchell Moses, Reed Mahoney and Clint Gutherson.
Johns has previously worked with Manly and the Sydney Roosters during their dominant periods and is regarded as one of the smartest minds in the business.
The Eels want to prioritise the development of their halves and particularly Brown, who the club is trying to retain on a long-term deal.
Moses would also benefit from working with Johns even after collecting the Dally M halfback of the year award.
Gutherson and Moses are under contract until 2022 and the club is working to tie down Brown and Mahoney on lengthy deals.
Dont be foolish Parramatta!!!!!!!!!
We had the drongo at the Roosters coaching our halves and Pearce, Connor Watson, SKD, Guerra and a few others all end up, not by CHANCE….Bwahahahaha playing at Newcastle.
Look Parra have built up a pretty hot team for next season and will go close to a grand final, so Kev can see what they are all about after Parra got ripped off in 2009 which was Kev’s last grand final bbq day.
But if Johns who is a double agent gets a coaching gig at Parra. Just be aware in two to three years 5 or 6 players will be playing for Newcastle.
Johns plants bad seeds in players minds promising Newcastle is their destiny and future.
No need to bring me into your nonsensical rants woody.
Johns left the roosters because he was offended he wasn’t offered a life membership.
Awesome, do it, because:
A. It’s Johns doing very small group/one on one training. As MasterCard would put it, “priceless”.
B. As part of the bigger picture investment. I like that we’re aiming for/working toward an all round “elite” club standard (top tier club status).
C. Now I’m thinking/leaning a bit more to Matterson at lock, and included him in an extended spine training with Johns.
Anyway, I definitely like the idea.
Johns….. TwentyOne, like his commentry and ridiculous predictions before during and after a game, are totally hopeless.
The Sydney Roosters showed him the door after Pearce and Watson went missing in action during the 2017 preliminary final against the Cows.
Johns coaching produced nothing. How he is a Nine footy commenter is mind boggling. Gal, Sterlo, Gould and Fatty do a tremendous job as does Thurston but Johns is a drop kick. Probably fried his brain during his snorting days. A true nutter.
BenH, hmmmmmm?
Whilst Gus had a lot of footy knowledge I think it’s fair to say he’s now struggling to keep up.
I like Johns, and like that he makes calls, even when they’re wrong, and he can still see the little things that add to his commentary.
Comparing the 2, on current knowledge, I just don’t think you can. Gus could do a fishing show, traffic reports, or a this is your (but preferably my) life show, because if you just listened to his commentary (not watching the game) there’s barely a clue as to what is actually happening on field, in the sport, what sport for that matter etc.
lol. truth with humour is always good BH. Sounds like that bbq may need a good clean after its last use in 2009 tho if thats the case…
I think Kev’s BBQ hot plate has more rust then a 1970 Wog Chariot Valiant Regal.
Still reckon he has a brilliant chance at buying a new BBQ at the end of September.