Parramatta are reportedly in discussions with Andrew Johns to join their coaching team in 2020.

According to NRL.com, the Immortal and former NSW and Australia No.7 is thought to be planned for a specialist spine consultancy role working in particular with Dylan Brown, Mitchell Moses, Reed Mahoney and Clint Gutherson.

Johns has previously worked with Manly and the Sydney Roosters during their dominant periods and is regarded as one of the smartest minds in the business.

The Eels want to prioritise the development of their halves and particularly Brown, who the club is trying to retain on a long-term deal.

Moses would also benefit from working with Johns even after collecting the Dally M halfback of the year award.

Gutherson and Moses are under contract until 2022 and the club is working to tie down Brown and Mahoney on lengthy deals.