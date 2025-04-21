Parramatta Eels forward Kelma Tuilagi is facing several weeks on the sidelines after he was one of three players charged by the Match Review Committe (MRC) from Monday's match between the Wests Tigers and Eels.

In a game that saw halfback Mitchell Moses produce a playmaking masterclass, which included four try assists in his return to the field, the match was marred by several controversial incidents.

Not penalised at the time of the incident, Kelma Tuilagi is facing a three-match suspension after he was charged with a Grade 2 Shoulder Charge on opposing forward Terrell May in the first tackle of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to it being his second offence, he will be suspended for three matches if he accepts the early guilty plea.

However, if he decides to contest the charge on Tuesday evening, he will face a one-month suspension if found guilty at the Judiciary.

"He cannot be on report... That's outrageous" What are your thoughts on this "hip-drop tackle"? 📺 Watch #NRLTigersEels on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/oUarA6Cegl

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/FM8wyHe5ak

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/R3CEMXmgyl pic.twitter.com/D34KuMTsZN — Fox League (@FOXNRL) April 21, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sunia Turuva (contrary conduct) and Mitchell Moses (high tackle) were also charged by the MRC but only face fines, Wests Tigers back-rower Samuela Fainu has escaped punishmenet for a supposed hip-drop tackle.

Placed on report for the incident against Tuilagi, Fainu has not been charged with many critics and fans believing he should have never been put on report in the first place

“I don't know if that was a hip drop,” Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall said after the match.

“From what I saw I don't think it was, but I agree with what Wayne said. I don't even know what a hip drop is anymore.”