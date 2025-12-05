Following Zac Lomax's shock exit from the Parramatta Eels after just one season, the club are now seeking to bolster their backline and have identified one star as a key target.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Eels have opened talks with the Gold Coast Titans to sign strike centre Brian Kelly for the 2026 NRL season.

It's understood the Eels, Titans and Kelly's management are discussing the financial details of a potential release, with the 29-year-old currently contracted to the club until the end of 2026.

Kelly and his representatives have been informed by the Titans that he is unlikely to be re-signed beyond 2026, prompting him to explore options that could extend his career into 2027.

The Indigenous All Stars representative has 190 NRL games and 66 tries to his name for Manly and the Gold Coast and is seen by Parramatta as a smart, experienced addition at the right price.

As it stands, the Eels' backline options for 2026 include Josh Addo-Carr, Will Penisini, Bailey Simonsson, Sean Russell, Jordan Samrani and Joash Papalii, though they have two roster spots and salary cap room available, largely thanks to Lomax's departure.

Kelly, long regarded as a talented ball-runner, could fill one of those gaps, though defensive consistency remains a focus area for the blue-and-golds under new coach Jason Ryles.

The Titans' willingness to negotiate comes as Josh Hannay continues to reshape their roster and cap structure following the exits of David Fifita, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Alofiana Khan-Pereira and others.