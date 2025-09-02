The Parramatta Eels haven't had too many glimpses of success in recent seasons, however, the emergence of one star centre has certainly been a diamond in the rough.\r\n\r\nWill Penisini has been an outstanding addition to the Eels backline since 2021, and has only gotten better as he nears his 100th NRL match this week.\r\n\r\nAs a reward for his efforts and a massive show of faith in his future at the club, the Eels have handed Penisini a lengthy contract extension.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_114814" align="alignnone" width="1024"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 21: Will Penisini of the Eels scores a try during the round 23 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium, on August 21, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe 23-year-old, who had already taken up an option to remain with the club until the end of 2026 earlier in the year, has now extended his tenure even further.\r\n\r\nHe will now remain in Sydney's west until at least the end of 2028, solidifying his role in the Eels' backline for years to come.\r\n\r\nPenisini confirmed this in a press conference on Monday, where he discussed his love for the club following the extension.\r\n\r\n"I love this club, and I'm actually staying for another three years, until '28," Penisini revealed.\r\n\r\n"[The re-signing] just shows how much I appreciate what this club has done for me, and what I want to do for them as well."\r\n\r\nThe Eels are yet to formally announce the extension, but with the strike centre confirming his commitment to the club, fans can get excited for many more years of Penisini in the blue and gold jumper.