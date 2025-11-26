The Parramatta Eels have announced a new partnership with Budget Car & Truck Rental, marking the first-ever NRLW back-of-shorts sponsorship in the competition's history.

With locations across Western Sydney, Budget's logo will feature on the back right of the Eels' NRLW playing shorts, celebrating a strong connection between two organisations deeply tied to the region and its community.

The partnership extends beyond the field, including LED signage across both NRL and NRLW match days, match ball delivery, and vehicle support for NRLW players relocating to Sydney.

Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said the agreement represents a significant step forward for both the club and women's rugby league.

“We're delighted to welcome Budget to the Eels family… Their commitment to supporting our NRLW program, both through sponsorship and practical assistance for our players, highlights their genuine investment in the growth of the women's game,” Sarantinos said.

“It's fantastic to see a business with a strong local presence backing our athletes and helping us continue to build enduring community connections.”

Budget Managing Director Ben Cully said the company was proud to make history alongside the Eels.

“As a business with a long history in Sydney's West, we're passionate about supporting the community and empowering women in sport,” Cully said.

“Helping players settle in and get to training with ease is something we're particularly proud to contribute to.”

The partnership reflects the continued growth and commercial momentum of the NRLW, underscoring the role of local business support in creating pathways and opportunities for female athletes.