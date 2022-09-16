New Zealand Warriors second rower Jack Murchie is already a confirmed departure from Auckland, but his destination for 2023 is still up in the air.

While it has previously been reported that the St George Illawarrra Dragons were closing in on securing his services, a spanner has been thrown in the works with the Parramatta Eels also now showing interest.

It's understood the Warriors, who have lost 15 players from the roster which began the 2022 season, were keen on keeping Murchie, however, the edge forward was keen on playing for a club based in Sydney next season so he could move closer to family.

The Eels' interest in Murchie, reported by NewsCorp should hardly come as a surprise, with the 25-year-old a regular starter during the second half of the year for the Warriors.

The men in blue and gold have been working on adding to their forward pack for the 2023 season, with J'maine Hopgood and Jirah Momoisea both arriving, while Josh Hodgson joins from the Canberra Raiders in a straight swap for Reed Mahoney, who heads to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

While Hopgood and Momoisea, both middle forwards, will start the process of replacing the departing Oregon Kaufusi and Ray Stone, Murchie will fight for a spot in the second row should he make the move to Sydney's west, with Isaiah Papali'i set to head for the exit gates and join the Wests Tigers in 2023.

That move has been confirmed by way of a contract, although comments from Papali'i and speculation has suggested he may be getting cold feet on the move to the joint venture following the mid-season axing of former coach Michael Maguire.

Regardless, Parramatta are surging ahead with plans to replace the gun edge forward, with Papali'i unlikely to be handed a release by the Tigers to remain at his current club.