Parramatta duo Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore have been handed suspensions by the NRL following Friday’s win over the Roosters, per NRL.com.

Brown has been given a four-week ban for his grade three dangerous contact charge on Chooks playmaker Drew Hutchison.

The Parramatta five-eighth collided with Hutchison knees first, causing the Roosters half to require immediate medical attention with suspected fractured ribs and punctured lung.

An early guilty plea will reduce Brown’s ban to three weeks, but will risk a month on the sidelines should he opt to contest it.

Niukore has been handed a three-game ban for his grade two careless high tackle on Roosters fullback James Tedesco.

The Eels second-rower faces a three-match suspension should he fail in an appeal against the NRL Judiciary, but can have it reduced to two weeks with an early guilty plea.

Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has been handed a $750 fine for his grade one careless high tackle on Eel Keegan Hipgrave, with a good behaviour record discounting the offence below a suspension.