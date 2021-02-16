The Eels have named a 24-man line-up for Thursday’s trial clash against the Dragons at Jubilee Stadium.

Parramatta’s Keegan Hipgrave, Oregon Kaufusi and Isaiah Papali’i have all been granted exemptions by the NRL to play.

St George Illawarra named their squad Thursday, with new signing Andrew McCullough named in Anthony Griffin’s 24-man side.

McCullough officially joined the Dragons on Monday after long speculation tied him to a move from Red Hill, signing a deal with the Red V until the end of the 2023 season.

Fellow newcomer from the Broncos Jack Bird has also been named in Griffin’s side to face Parramatta, while Cody Ramsey and Billy Brittain also join the squad after missing the club’s trial match against Cronulla last week.

Prop Eddie Blacker is cleared to face the Eels but will be sidelined for the first three matches of the regular season after being charged with dangerous contact in Cronulla trial match.

Check out both squads below!

Eels trial squad



Sean Russell



Michael Oldfield

Will Penisini

Tom Opacic

Haze Dunster

Will Smith

Jakob Arthur

Dave Hollis

Joey Lussick

Oregon Kaufusi

Keegan Hipgrave

Isaiah Papalií

Makahesi Makatoa

Josh Tuipulotu

Matt Komolafe

Jordan Rankin

Caleb Tohi

Charbel Tasipale

Solomone Naiduki

Toa Mata’afa

Eli El Zahkem

Tim Lafai

Charlton Schaafhausen

Noel Aukafolau

Dragons trial squad

Daniel Alvaro

Junior Amone

Jack Bird

Eddie Blacker

Billy Brittain

Luke Chalker

Josh Coric

Kaide Ellis

Mat Feagai

Max Feagai

Jackson Ford

Zeik Foster

Jaiyden Hunt

Hayden Lomax

Andrew McCullough

Sitiveni Moceidreke

Cody Ramsey

Charly Runciman

Shaun Sauni-Esau

Tariq Sims

Tyrell Sloan

Jayden Sullivan

Brayden Wiliame

Tyran Wishart.