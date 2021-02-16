The Eels have named a 24-man line-up for Thursday’s trial clash against the Dragons at Jubilee Stadium.
Parramatta’s Keegan Hipgrave, Oregon Kaufusi and Isaiah Papali’i have all been granted exemptions by the NRL to play.
Team List: Dragons v Eels, Trial
See who's lining up for our first trial of 2021 🔥
🗒 https://t.co/UHPOKaFYdk#PARRAdise pic.twitter.com/dzdURpTkGp
— Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) February 17, 2021
St George Illawarra named their squad Thursday, with new signing Andrew McCullough named in Anthony Griffin’s 24-man side.
McCullough officially joined the Dragons on Monday after long speculation tied him to a move from Red Hill, signing a deal with the Red V until the end of the 2023 season.
Andrew McCullough will join the Dragons immediately, after securing a release from the Brisbane Broncos #redv
— St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) February 15, 2021
Fellow newcomer from the Broncos Jack Bird has also been named in Griffin’s side to face Parramatta, while Cody Ramsey and Billy Brittain also join the squad after missing the club’s trial match against Cronulla last week.
Prop Eddie Blacker is cleared to face the Eels but will be sidelined for the first three matches of the regular season after being charged with dangerous contact in Cronulla trial match.
Check out both squads below!
Eels trial squad
Sean Russell
Will Penisini
Tom Opacic
Jakob Arthur
Dave Hollis
Oregon Kaufusi
Keegan Hipgrave
Isaiah Papalií
Josh Tuipulotu
Matt Komolafe
Caleb Tohi
Charbel Tasipale
Solomone Naiduki
Toa Mata’afa
Eli El Zahkem
Tim Lafai
Charlton Schaafhausen
Noel Aukafolau
Dragons trial squad
Jack Bird
Eddie Blacker
Billy Brittain
Luke Chalker
Josh Coric
Mat Feagai
Zeik Foster
Jaiyden Hunt
Andrew McCullough
Cody Ramsey
Tyran Wishart.