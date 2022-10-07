The Parramatta Eels have today confirmed the contract extension of a number of players, headlined by finals hero Shaun Lane, as well as the impending arrival of Warriors back-rower Jack Murchie

Lane, who was judged the club's Player of the Year for 2022 after an excellent campaign, has extended his stay in Sydney's west for a further three years, until the end of the 2026 season.

As it stands, Lane has played 99 games for the club. He'll play his 100th game for the club and 150th career NRL game next year.

The Eels also confirmed the extension of young half Jakob Arthur and fullback Sean Russell. Both 20-year-olds, who are also local products, have extended until the end of the 2024 campaign.

Arthur's signature in particular will be seen as key following constant reports that both Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown are set to explore their options come November 1.

The club has also announced the arrival of Jack Murchie from the Warriors, who'll add some more depth to the club's back-row stocks following the departure of Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore and Oregon Kaufusi.

Murchie, who has 40 games of NRL experience at the Warriors and Raiders, has also signed on until the end of 2024.

The Eels' General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill was excited by the latest raft of deals.

“These players believe in the direction the club is heading under the leadership of Brad Arthur and they epitomise everything our club aspires to be – connected and respected,” O'Neill said in a club statement.

“We look forward to the contribution these players will make in our premiership campaigns moving forward."