The Parramatta Eels have confirmed they expect to have key second-rower Shaun Lane back on the field in Round 26.

Lane has been missing since Round 21 when he dislocated his elbow during a crucial loss to the North Queensland Cowboys. Since that time, the Eels have fallen short against the Melbourne Storm, before managing to pick a narrow, unconvincing victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons last week.

He will now miss another two games - against the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters - before making his likely return in the Western Sydney derby against the Penrith Panthers in Round 26.

That will give Lane just a single game prior to the finals, with the club then having a bye before the knockout stage of the competition begins.

The update on Lane is a positive one for the blue and gold given their initial estimate is that he wouldn't be able to return until the finals series.

The Eels are no guarante of playing finals football though, with the club struggling to find their way in 2023 where they are backing up last year's grand final appearance. As it stands, they will need to win at least two, and possibly all three, of their final games this season to qualify.

Parramatta have also provided updates on their other injured players, with Matt Doorey and Zac Cini set to be available during the finals, and the club still waiting on Haze Dunster's diagnosis. Hooker Josh Hodgson is out for the season with a neck injury.