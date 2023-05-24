The Parramatta Eels have confirmed Ryan Matterson will miss around four weeks with a calf injury he sustained on Friday night against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The star forward, who was at one point in the running for a New South Wales State of Origin jersey, limped from the field prior to halftime in what ultimately turned into a 36 points to 16 win for the Eels over the Rabbitohs.

In a statement, the Eels have now confirmed Matterson will miss four weeks with an approximate return date of Round 16 being targeted by the club's medical staff.

That means Matterson will miss at least this Friday's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys and a Round 15 game against the Canterbury Bulldogs. With a bye in Round 14, Matterson could only miss the two games and be back against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 16 - a game that will see Origin players on both sides sit out in camp ahead of Game 2 in Brisbane.

Should Matterson miss that game, then he would be almost certain to return in Round 17 against the Dolphins on the Sunshine Coast just three days after Origin 2.

It's the second time this year the forward has been forced to sit out, having accepted a suspension out of last year's grand final loss to the Penrith Panthers that ruled him out for the first three weeks of the year.

Matterson's absence comes at a terrible time for the Eels, who are already without Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Shaun Lane in the forwards. The club have confirmed both players are aiming for a return after the club's bye in Round 18, with a Round 19 clash at home against the New Zealand Warriors.

Junior Paulo is away in Origin camp this week, while the recently signed Andrew Davey is also out, nursing a concussion this weekend.

Parramatta have parachuted Joe Ofahengaue (who signed yesterday after being released by the Wests Tigers) straight into their starting front-row for the game against North Queensland, while Bryce Cartwright and Matt Doorey will start in the second-row, while all of Ofahiki Ogden, Makahesi Makatoa and debutant Luca Moretti will feature off the bench for Friday night's clash.