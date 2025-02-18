The Parramatta Eels have revealed both Shaun Lane and Bailey Simonsson will miss the start of the 2025 NRL season.

Both players missed last week's opening trial against the Newcastle Knights, and haven't been named for this weekend's pre-season challenge clash with the Wests Tigers.

In a small injury update within their team list announcement for the game against the Tigers, the Eels revealed Lane will be out until at least Round 4 with a knee issue, and Simonsson will not return until Round 4 on the back of his ACL reconstruction required last year.

In better news for the Eels however, the club confirmed both Mitchell Moses and Junior Paulo will be fit for Round 1 against the Melbourne Storm despite not being named for this weekend's pre-season challenge clash on a weekend where most teams will play as close to full strength as they can.

Simonsson and Lane were both expected to be in the starting side for Round 1, but will now need to be replaced.

The Parramatta back five already had question marks over it, with Isaiah Iongi likely to be the new fullback, then Josh Addo-Carr, Zac Lomax, Will Penisini and Simonsson all set to feature.

The likes of Haze Dunster, Sean Russell, Joash Papalii and Jordan Samrani could now all come into calculations as potential replacements.

In the second-row, Lane was set to start alongside Ryan Matterson with Bryce Cartwright the most likely replacement in the run on side.

The Eels have an extremely difficult start to the season, with the Storm on the road in the opener, before they take on the likely to improve Wests Tigers, the Canterbury Bulldogs, and Manly Sea Eagles in Round 4.

It would appear Simonsson and Lane are both targetting the Round 4 clash to return, with Parramatta to then face the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 5 during what will be Clint Gutherson's return home after departing the club at the end of 2024.

Eels likely Round 1 team

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Jake Tago

3. Zac Lomax

4. Will Penisini

5. Sean Russell

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Junior Paulo

9. Brendan Hands

10. Joe Ofahengaue

11. Ryan Matterson

12. Bryce Cartwright

13. J'maine Hopgood

14. Joash Papalii

15. Jack Williams

16. Kelma Tuilagi

17. Wiremu Greig