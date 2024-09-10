The Parramatta Eels have confirmed Reagan Campbell-Gillard will leave the club ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

It has been widely reported the forward would end his time as an Eel at the end of this year despite being contracted into next year.

The Eels are looking to reshape their salary cap and rebuild their roster as they begin life under Jason Ryles, and Campbell-Gillard is the highest-profile casualty of that.

After a somewhat disappointing season - his worst statistically since he joined the blue and gold in 2020 - Campbell-Gillard himself was believed to be "intent" on not being at Parramatta in 2025.

No other club has claimed his signature as yet. However, the Eels confirmed in a statement that he will "pursue an opportunity with another NRL club."

Parramatta director of football Mark O'Neill revealed the decision to release the prop was "never easy".

“Reagan is a quality player and has consistently demonstrated his impact on the field, reaching the impressive milestone of 200 NRL games earlier this year," O'Neill said in a statement.

"While these decisions are never easy, we also wanted to ensure that Reagan had the opportunity to secure his future beyond the 2025 season.”

"We thank Reagan for his dedicated service to the Eels and wish him, his partner Alira and their young family all the very best for the future."

He has been heavily linked with both the St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys recently, although it's now believed both of those clubs are out of the race, with the Brisbane Broncos set to pounce.

The Broncos are understood to have not lodged a formal offer as yet, but given his release is now official from Parramatta, it's likely he has already signed a deal with a rival club.

“I'm so thankful for the opportunity to come to a great Club which helped me get my football back on track,” said Campbell-Gillard.

“I've really enjoyed my time at Parramatta, I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had and for the lifelong friendships I've made.

“I also want to thank the passionate Eels fanbase, it's been a pleasure playing in front of them, and I've appreciated all their support over the years.”