Parramatta Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard appears to be all but locked in for an exit from the club at the end of the season.

The veteran prop has been heavily linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons in recent days, and in an apparent send off from his teammates and the club, the former New South Wales Blues State of Origin prop was allowed to take the final conversion kick of the game during Friday night's rout of the Wests Tigers.

The win - where the Eels ran up 60 points - ensured the blue and gold wouldn't pick up the wooden spoon, instead sinking the Tigers to the bottom of the table for the third year in a row.

The prop has played every game of the 2024 season for the Eels, but has struggled for form, putting up his worst season - statistically speaking at least - since he switched from the Penrith Panthers at the end of 2019.

The 31-year-old has played 108 games for the Eels since making the switch across Western Sydney, taking his career tally to 222, and it appears he will now add to it in red and white next year.

It was believed the sticking point over the announcement becoming official was over the length of his deal, with the prop insistent on leaving Parramatta, but wanting a three-year deal to join Shane Flanagan's rebuild at the Red V.

It's understood Dragons' recruitment staff were only willing to offer him a two-year deal.

No official announcement has been made, but the apparent on-field send-off for Campbell-Gillard all but confirms he won't be part of Jason Ryles' squad in 2025.