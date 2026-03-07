The Penrith Panthers made a statement in the first round of the season, dismantling the Brisbane Broncos 26-0 in a commanding performance that highlighted both defensive discipline and attacking flair.

For Dylan Edwards, the match hinted at his previous electric form and high ceiling, a positive start to this year's campaign as the rightful owner of his state's and nation's fullback jersey.

Edwards, who struggled toward the end of last season and lost his green and gold jersey to Reece Walsh, showed early signs of the form that made him one of the league's most dangerous weapons.

Wearing the fullback jersey with authority, he collected a game-high 260 run metres and scored a crucial first-half try, stepping through the Broncos' defence to set the tone.

While still prone to occasional lapses, Edwards looked dangerous at multiple points, and his impact did not go unnoticed by teammates and coaches alike.

“Dyl has worked really hard. His pre-season was really strong, definitely better than last year for just a bunch of different reasons. I think he's ready for a big year,” Cleary said.

Edwards himself acknowledged the ups and downs of last season and the work ahead.

“I finished the year sub-par, lost a bit of passion throughout last year as well, so I wanted to have a good pre-season and play well this year. I still have plenty to work on... far from a complete performance. (As a team) we came up here, we got a job done, and that's what we came here to do,” Edwards shared post-match.

Panthers captain Nathan Cleary was quick to praise Edwards' influence on the field and playing ability.

“Ive never doubted Dyl at all. Everyone knows from within the club just how much of a freak he is, how reliable he is, he's an absolute pleasure to play with, and I love having him as my fullback,” the skipper said in the post-match press conference.

“Every time I take the field with him, I have the utmost trust that he's gonna put his body on the line and put 100 per cent effort, and that's all you can ask for. He did it again tonight and came up with some massive plays.”

Coach Cleary also spoke on his decision for a late backline switch, benching Izack Tago and starting Tom Jenkins.

“There were a few reasons,” the coach replied when asked for his reasons behind the late change.

“Izack's preparation has been compromised a little bit, for reasons that aren't his fault. Just a decision we felt was best.

Cleary also added that his depth in the backline will inevitably leave people out, a circumstance that could be used as motivation.

“A bit of competitive tension is not a bad thing.”

“Good on Milk (Jenkins) cause he had a great and outstanding season last year, and he was unlucky not to be in the side through the finals, but that's just how it goes sometimes.”

Tago has been named to start at centre in the NSW Cup on Saturday after the team updated their starting 13 before kick-off.

Ultimately, the result reflected a Panthers side that has learned from last year's slow start, signalling that Penrith is determined not to repeat the mistakes that saw them drop to the bottom of the ladder last season

For Edwards, it could be the start of a career-defining year as he works to return to his best and reclaim his representative honours.