Newcastle Knights prop Pasami Saulo has labelled his return move to the Hunter as an "easy decision" as he looks to reinvigorate his injury-plagued NRL career with a soaring start in 2026.

Saulo told Zero Tackle that strengthening the relationships amongst the playing group over the summer explains the Knights' attacking flair and defensive dominance, which have been a major focus point of the first month of the NRL season.

"It was a tough one," Saulo responding to questions about the preseason.

"They (coaching staff) helped us all get a better connection with each other and dig deeper and to like know who we are.

"Over that preseason, we've gotten the best connection we could, and even till now, we just keep learning about each other and how we want to play, and that's what we're working to."

Saulo became the 300th Knights player when he made his NRL debut in round 22 of the 2018 season.

Subsequently, the former Australian schoolboy suffered complex injuries that disrupted his ability to feature in the Knights' top grade from 2018 to 2022.

Some injuries involved a hand fracture, finger tendon injury, and a career-threatening ankle fracture-dislocation in a NSW Cup fixture in 2021, taking many months of rehabilitation.

With a crowded forward pack including the Saifiti brothers, David Klemmer, Tyson Frizzell and others, Saulo opted to take up a deal with the Canberra Raiders, which saw the Maitland junior make the move in 2023 after 27 NRL appearances in five seasons.

It was a meteoric rise during that season, playing 22 games and adding much aggression and depth to Ricky Stuart's forward pack during 2023, earning a contract extension in the year after to keep him in the nation's capital until the end of 2026.

Saulo was struck with a chronic back issue that halted his progression within the Raiders forward pack, keeping him to just eight games in 2024 and spending last year in the NSW Cup in a bid to regain match fitness.

So when an opportunity to start fresh back home arose, Saulo knew it was a promising breakthrough for his career.

"You know what? It was an easy decision, we're coming back home to where I'm from," he said.

"Going to Canberra. I enjoyed my time in Canberra. I learned a lot, learned a lot about myself, and I was happy enough to bring that all here to Newcastle.

"So it's good to be back home with my family and loving it and enjoying it."

Saulo was a late switch to starting prop on the weekend against the Bulldogs, where he and his front row partner Jacob Saifiti set the tone early and dominated the Belmore-based club with bruising defence.

"It's always good going with them," Saulo added when asked what it's like playing with Saifiti and Tyson Frizell.

"That experience, what they bring, their energy, you know, it helps not only me, but everyone around us, the whole team builds off what they what they bring."

With momentum growing strong for Saulo, notching four out of four appearances to start the year, he has his eyes set on representing Samoa on the biggest stage of all.

"Definitely, definitely interested. I set a goal to try my best this year because the next one will be in a couple of years, so I'm looking for a World Cup debut.

"It would mean the world. Especially my grandparents, you know, (would) mean the world to them as well.

"I just want to do them proud and represent my culture and especially them because they've done a lot for me."

Saulo is set to be named to line up against his former club this weekend when the Knights host the Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon.