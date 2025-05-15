Both the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles are making moves which, in the opinion of former rugby league half turned analyst Matty Johns, is paving the way for Daly Cherry-Evans to arrive at Bondi before June 30.

While Roosters coach Trent Robinson said earlier this week that discussions with Cherry-Evans have not progressed beyond the preliminary ones from almost six weeks ago, the Roosters do seem Cherry-Evans' most likely next home.

The tri-colours have plenty of money to spend, and more of it now that Brandon Smith has been moved to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but it's that move, as well as the recent rumour that veteran halfback Chad Townsend is being shopped to clubs in England, that has Matty Johns believing the Roosters could be trying to accomodate Cherry-Evans prior to June 30.

"There's been a bit of talk about this the other day when players were being released (by the Roosters) and I said 'ah for DCE for next year'," Johns said on SEN Radio when asked about the Roosters.

"But they were so urgent to get rid of some blokes and now it's come out that Chad Townsend (is being offered to rival clubs). I'm thinking what's at play here? Is there a chance of him (DCE joining before the June 30 deadline)."

The speed at which player movements happen in rugby league is rapid at the slowest of times, and Manly's form since Cherry-Evans confirmed his departure at the end of the season, turning down the prospect of a two-year deal to finish his career on the Northern Beaches, has been shaky to say the least.

Manly, as if foreshadowing, have also named Joey Walsh - the long-term successor to Cherry-Evans on the reserves list for the first time this weekend.

He is a long way off being a regular first-grader, a fact illustrated by Manly's signing of Jamal Fogarty from the Canberra Raiders for the next three years, but he will push for mintues by the end of that contract, and will play a prominent role around the squad over the coming years.

If Cherry-Evans leaves early, Manly will be short for the remainder of the year, but Johns theorised that his addition to the reserves for this weekend could be another sign.

"It could happen and as you said Joey Walsh being named on the extended bench. Might be something at play boys. And how big would that be?" he asked.