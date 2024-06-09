Set to arrive at the Sydney Roosters next season, rumours have emerged that recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase could move to rugby league sooner than expected.

One of the biggest signings for next season, Nawaqanitawase, will join the Sydney Roosters after 11 caps and 30 points for the Australian Wallabies and 58 appearances and 115 points for the NSW Waratahs in rugby union.

However, after being overlooked by the Wallabies for the July Test series against Georgia and Wales, he could potentially now move to the Roosters five months earlier than expected.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, discussions between Nawaqanitawase's management and the Sydney Roosters have started to see if he could possibly earn an early release from his Rugby Australia contract.

If this comes to fruition, Nawaqanitawase will join the club ahead of his scheduled arrival, and he will start his transition to rugby league by training and playing in matches in the lower grades, per the publication.

Despite this, it is understood that he could represent the Australia 7s team at the Paris 2024 Olympics which would close the door on any chance of an early move to the 13-man code.

Late last year, Nawaqanitawase agreed to a two-year contract with the Sydney Roosters until the end of 2026 and is set to suit up in the vacant hole left by Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu in the outside backs.

At the backend of last season, in his first interview after confirming he would make the code-switch, the NSW Waratahs player said he has always loved the sport of rugby league and can't wait to get started.

“I'm not doing this code change in any way to have a crack at rugby,” he told SMH.

“I love the sport and it's got me to this position in life. To see some of the stuff that is being said is actually quite laughable.

“I'm not some part of a code war, I'm just doing what is right for me right now, and the opportunity at this young age to play for a club like the Roosters is something that I could not knock back.”