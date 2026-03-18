The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the long-term re-signing of Dylan Egan.

The rising star, who is currently sidelined as he recovers from an ACL injury, but is due back on the field in just over a month's time, has added two years to his tenure at his local club.

Already signed through to the end of 2027, it means the second-rower will now remain in the red and white through to the end of 2029.

The Dragons have one of the best crop of young forwards in the game, with real hope they can lead the club up the ladder in coming seasons.

Hamish Stewart, the Couchman brothers, Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Jacob Halangahu are all either in the midst, or about to, make their mark on first grade, and Egan said playing alongside the group was a key part of his decision to re-sign.

“I was over the moon to be able to secure my future with the club that I grew up supporting… it means the world,” Egan said.

“Obviously, growing up with Hamish Stewart and Hayden Buchanan down at Gerringong, and coming through the grades with the Couchmans and a lot of the other boys, it's very motivating for us to try to get the club back to that form that I was watching when I was six years old on the hill.

“We were watching the Dragons in 2010 win the Grand Final, and I know not just me, but a lot of the other lads are very motivated to bring this great club back to where we reckon they belong.”

The Dragons have had a difficult start to the new season, but Egan was fantastic throughout 2025, and the 21-year-old is expected to slot straight back into the game day squad once fit where he will add to his eight NRL games to date.

“Dylan is one of those young men who has shown impeccable character and work ethic from a young age, and this extension is truly earned,” Dragons Head Coach Shane Flanagan said.

“He faced the highs of an NRL debut followed by the lows of a season-ending injury in a relatively short period, but he never wavered from his commitment to excellence.

“We are all looking forward to his continued development as an NRL player.”