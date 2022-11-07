Star Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Kiwis five eighth Dylan Brown has refused to rule out a move to the Dolphins in 2024.

Brown is one of a host of players who are now allowed to sign with rival clubs following November 1, with the Eels scrambling to hold onto both Brown and halves partner Mitchell Moses beyond the end of the 2023 season after the duo took the club to an NRL grand final appearance in 2022.

Brown has been linked heavily to the Dolphins in recent times, and suggested he would consider playing under Wayne Bennett if the option came his way.

"He is a super coach, but we will have to wait and see," Brown told Nine News in England, where he is currently playing at the World Cup.

When quizzed further, Brown wasn't giving anything away.

"No comment," Brown added.

Brown originally only had a player option to stay with the Eels for 2022, which he took after a poor 2021 season, with the New Zealand five-eighth then excelling throughout 2022.

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, speaking on the first day of pre-season training for the NRL's newest franchise, confirmed he would have interested in the 22-year-old if he came onto the market.

"He is a quality player, and I saw him play for New Zealand against Fiji two days ago, and I thought he played really well," Bennett told the media.

"If he comes on the market or wants to leave Parramatta, we would be interested."