Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt have put pen to paper, but there are still a staggering number of players off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, with all players in that group able to negotiate and sign with rival clubs from today.

November 1 has arrived, and silly season is here in the NRL.

From Mitchell Moses and Matt Burton with player options for 2024, to Jeremiah Nanai and Brian To'o, there is plenty of off-contract talent for clubs to make a play at.

All up, 198 players are either off-contract or have player options in their contract, meaning they can negotiate from today.

The Canterbury Bulldogs have the toughest job ahead with 16 players able to negotiate, while the Melbourne Storm have 15. The only clubs with under 10 players able to negotiate are the Gold Coast Titans, Manly Sea Eagles, New Zealand Warriors, Dolphins and Wests Tigers.

Zero Tackle have compiled the full list with every player off-contract, as well as each club's current 2024 roster.

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos have 11 players who can negotiate with other clubs in the current window. There is little doubt that the most keenly pursued out of the group are going to be Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Flegler, Tesi Niu and Corey Oates.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Jesse Arthars, Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Flegler, Corey Jensen, Tesi Niu, Corey Oates, Cory Paix, Keenan Palasia, Jordan Pereira, Ethan Quai-Ward, Tyson Smoothy

Current 2024 roster

Kurt Capewell, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, TC Robati, Kotoni Staggs, Reece Walsh, Billy Walters

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders have 12 players who can hit the negotiating table, of which 4 are player options. Arguably, two of those four are their most important players in Tom Starling and Jack Wighton. Jordan Rapana is another key player coming off-contract, while Jarrod Croker could extend his time at the club with a player option for 2024.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Jarrod Croker (player option), Matt Frawley, Emre Guler, Peter Hola (player option), Albert Hopoate, Jordan Rapana, Brad Schneider, Harley Smith-Shields, Tom Starling (player option), Adrian Trevilyan, Clay Webb, Jack Wighton (player option)

Current 2024 roster

Nick Cotric, Jamal Fogarty, Corey Harawira-Naera, Corey Horsburgh, Sebastian Kris, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Josh Papalii, Pasami Saulo, Xavier Savage, James Schiller, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Semi Valemei, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford, Hudson Young

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have one of the longest lists when it comes to players who now have the power to negotiate, and the biggest name among them is Matt Burton, who has a player option for 2024. It's unclear who out of the rest of the squad Cameron Ciraldo will want to keep around as the blue and white continue to rebuild.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Paul Alamoti, Corey Allan, Jake Averillo, Bailey Biondi-Odo, Braidon Burns, Matt Burton (player option), Joshua Cook, Andrew Davey, Kyle Flanagan, Jayden Okunbor, Chris Patolo, Franklin Pele, Hayze Perham, Ava Seumanufagai, Luke Thompson, Corey Waddell

Current 2024 roster

Josh Addo-Carr, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Viliame Kikau, Max King, Jacob Kiraz, Reed Mahoney, Tevita Pangai Junior, Aaron Schoupp, Ryan Sutton

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have 12 players off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, with none of the group holding a player option. Big questions loom around the number one jumper, with William Kennedy and Lachlan Miller both off-contract, while Siosifa Talakai and Jesse Ramien are likely to be priorities for the club. Winger Sione Katoa is also off-contract, while young forwards Royce Hunt and Teig Wilton could both command upgrades.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Jayden Berrell, Mawene Hiroti, Royce Hunt, Matt Ikuvalu, Sione Katoa, William Kennedy, Lachlan Miller, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Jenson Taumoepeau, Braydon Trindall, Teig Wilton

Current 2024 roster

Blayke Brailey, Jesse Colquhoun, Kade Dykes, Dale Finucane, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Thomas Hazelton, Nicho Hynes, Kayal Iro, Oregon Kaufusi, Cameron McInnes, Matt Moylan, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Toby Rudolf, Siteni Taukamo, Connor Tracey, Jack Williams

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans have one of the smaller off-contract lists, with just eight players available to other clubs at the end of 2023. David Fifita is the biggest name, but Patrick Herbert, Brian Kelly, Greg Marzhew and Paul Turner could all feature prominently on other clubs' lists of targets.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

David Fifita, Patrick Herbert, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Greg Marzhew, Sam McIntyre, Paul Turner, Joseph Vuna

Current 2024 roster

Jacob Alick (club option), Tanah Boyd, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Ryan Foran, Moeaki Fotuaika, Klese Haas, Jaimin Jolliffe, Isaac Liu, Phillip Sami, Toby Sexton, Joe Stimson, Sam Verrills, Thomas Weaver

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles have nine players available to negotiate from November 1, with Reuben Garrick the most hotly-pursued so far - though word is he's just been offered a massive extension by the club. Ethan Bullemor, Lachlan Croker, Morgan Harper, Brad Parker and Toafofoa Sipley are all regular first-grade players.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Ethan Bullemor, Lachlan Croker, Reuben Garrick, Morgan Harper, Brad Parker, Toafofoa Sipley, Ben Trbojevic, Alec Tuitavake, Kaeo Weekes

Current 2024 roster

Josh Aloiai, Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Condon, Sean Keppie, Tolutau Koula, Karl Lawton, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Kelma Tuilagi, Christian Tuipulotu

Melbourne Storm

The Storm have 15 players off-contract at the end of 2023, with the list headlined by forwards Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamica. Recent signing Tariq Sims is also up for negotiation immediately, while young half Jonah Pezet has a big decision to make given the club have re-signed Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Grant Anderson, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Tom Eisenhuth, Jordan Grant, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Tui Kamikamica, Josh King, Nick Meaney, Tepai Moeroa, Jayden Nikorima, Jonah Pezet, Tariq Sims, Will Warbrick, Tyran Wishart

Current 2024 roster

Joe Chan, Xavier Coates, Harry Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Eliesa Katoa, Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald, Cameron Munster, Justin Olam, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Aaron Pene, Marion Seve, Reimis Smith, Christian Welch

Newcastle Knights

The Knights have a strong crop of players coming off-contract, and some big decisions to make. There is already a rumoured six-way race for Dominic Young, while players like David Klemmer, Tyson Frizell and Lachlan Fitzgibbon face questions over their futures.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Adam Clune, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Tyson Frizell, Bailey Hodgson, Hymel Hunt, Jack Johns, Brodie Jones, David Klemmer, Kurt Mann, Chris Randall, Enari Tuala, Dominic Young

Current 2024 roster

Bradman Best, Jayden Brailey, Mat Croker, Adam Elliott, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Jack Hetherington, Krystian Mapapalangi, Kalyn Ponga, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti, Simi Sasagi, Leo Thompson

New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors have a shortlist of off-contract players, and it's unclear how many are in the future plans. Shaun Johnson and Ben Murdcoh-Masila bring experience, but have struggled with performance, while there are other fringe players on the list. Jazz Tevaga and Bunty Afoa are likely to be the two highest priority players to retain.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Shaun Johnson, Edward Kosi, Marcelo Montoya, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Adam Pompey, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga

Current 2024 roster

Mitch Barnett, Rocco Berry, Josh Curran, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford, Jackson Frei, Tohu Harris, Otukinekina Kepu, Valingi Kepu, Freddy Lussick, Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore, Taniela Otukolo, Viliami Vailea, Ronald Volkman, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys have one of the bigger lists when it comes to off-contract talent, and yet, most of their key named are already locked away for 2024. It's clear that the biggest name off-contract is Jeremiah Nanai, closely followed by Reece Robson.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Mitchell Dunn, Brendan Elliot, Brendan Frei, Jack Gosiewski, Jake Granville, Ben Hampton, Peta Hiku, Jordan McLean, Laitia Moceidreke, Jeremiah Nanai, Riley Price, Reece Robson, Taniela Sadrugu, James Tamou, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Current 2024 roster

Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Coen Hess, Valentine Holmes, Luciano Leilua, Heilum Luki, Griffin Neame, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Chad Townsend

Parramatta Eels

After 12 months from hell on the negotiating floor, the Eels have a simpler task this time around with only 11 players able to negotiate elsewhere, down from 17 this time a year ago. Mitchell Moses is the biggest name though with a player option up his sleeve, while Dylan Brown is also off-contract.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Waqa Blake, Dylan Brown, Nathan Brown, Bryce Cartwright, Wiremu Greig, Mitchell Moses (player option), Will Penisini, Mitch Rein, Bailey Simonsson (player option), Maika Sivo, Josh Tuipulotu

Current 2024 roster

Jakob Arthur, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Haze Dunster, Clint Gutherson, Josh Hodgson (club option), J'maine Hopgood, Shaun Lane, Makahesi Makatoa, Ryan Matterson, Jirah Momoisea, Jack Murchie, Ofahiki Ogden (club option), Junior Paulo, Ky Rodwell, Sean Russell

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers have 12 players coming off-contract at the end of 2023. The two-time premiers will start to see the impacts of their salary cap problems, with a struggle to hold onto Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Liam Martin and Brian To'o already ongoing, although reports suggest Martin has extended for a further year.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Eddie Blacker, Jack Cogger, Jack Cole, Stephen Crichton, Thomas Jenkins, Spencer Leniu, Soni Luke, Liam Martin, Tyrone Peachey, Chris Smith, Scott Sorensen, Brian To'o

Current 2024 roster

Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards, James Fisher-Harris, Luke Garner, Liam Henry, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Moses Leota, Ativalu Lisati, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Lindsay Smith, Izack Tago, Sunia Turuva, Isaah Yeo

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Plenty has been made over the futures of Damien Cook, Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, who are all off-contract at the same time. Thomas Burgess headlines the rest of the off-contract group at South Sydney, which totals 14 players.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Zane Bijorac, Thomas Burgess, Jed Cartwright, Michael Chee-Kam, Damien Cook, Siliva Havili, Dean Hawkins, Jacob Host, Richie Kennar, Liam Knight, Latrell Mitchell, Hame Sele, Blake Taaffe, Cody Walker

Current 2024 roster

Jai Arrow, Tallis Duncan, Campbell Graham, Jye Gray (club option), Lachlan Ilias, Alex Johnston, Keaon Koloamatangi, Ben Lovett, Peter Mamouzelos, Taane Milne, Davvy Moale, Tyrone Munro, Cameron Murray, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Isaiah Tass, Tevita Tatola, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons have 11 players coming off contract, which includes a few unlikely to continue playing at the club in Moses Mbye, Andrew McCullough and Aaron Woods. Blake Lawrie and Jacob Liddle, who has moved from the Tigers, are likely to be the key retention targets, while Jack de Belin with a player option is another on that list.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Billy Burns, Jack de Belin (player option), Tyrell Fuimaono, Josh Kerr, Blake Lawrie, Jacob Liddle, Nick Lui-Toso, Moses Mbye, Andrew McCullough, Tautau Moga, Zane Musgrove, Mikaele Ravalawa (player option), Aaron Woods

Current 2024 roster

Talatau Amone, Jack Bird, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Ben Hunt, Jaiyden Hunt, Zac Lomax, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Cody Ramsey, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Jayden Sullivan

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters' biggest challenge will be to retain Joseph Suaalii, who has a player option. Victor Radley, Daniel Tupou, Sam Walker, Connor Watson and veteran forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are the other big names off-contract.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Renouf Atoni, Fletcher Baker, Egan Butcher, Drew Hutchison, Adam Keighran, Terrell May, Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Joseph Suaalii (player option), Daniel Tupou, Jake Turpin, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Walker, Connor Watson

Current 2024 roster

Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, Joseph Manu, Paul Momirovski, Jaxson Paulo, Brandon Smith, James Tedesco, Sitili Tupouniua, Naufahu Whyte

The Dolphins

The Dolphins have only signed six players in their Top 30 to one-year deals. Expect Tom Gilbert to be the most hotly-pursued signature of the group.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

JJ Collins, Herman Ese'ese, Poasa Faamausili, Tom Gilbert, Oliver Gildart, Mason Teague

Current 2024 roster

Euan Aitken, Jack Bostock, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Jamayne Isaako, Robert Jennings, Isaiya Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Brenko Lee, Edrick Lee, Connelly Lemuelu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Anthony Milford, Mark Nicholls, Kodi Nikorima, Sean O'Sullivan, Ray Stone, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Valynce Te Whare, Jarrod Wallace

Wests Tigers

The Tigers have some big calls to make over their roster in the next 12 months, with half options Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi and Jackson Hastings all off-contract, as well as fullback Daine Laurie.

Players off-contract at end of 2023

Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Jackson Hastings, Daine Laurie, Junior Pauga, Alex Seyfarth, Tukimihia Simpkins, Charlie Staines, Tommy Talau

Current 2024 roster

Shawn Blore, Sione Fainu, Asu Kepaoa, Apisai Koroisau, Justin Matamua, Ken Maumalo (mutual option), Brent Naden, Rua Ngatikaura, David Nofoaluma, Joe Ofahengaue, Isaiah Papali'i, Fonua Pole, Triston Reilly, Jake Simpkin, Starford To'a, Brandon Tumeth, Junior Tupou, Alex Twal, Stefano Utoikamanu