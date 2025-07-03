The Brisbane Broncos have suffered a significant blow ahead of their Friday night clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, with two players ruled out of the meeting to kick off Round 18.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, the Broncos will be without Corey Jensen and Jesse Arthars for the clash, with the duo being ruled out of the contest.

The loss of the duo will open the door for outside back Delouise Hoeter and front-rower Ben Talty to play in the blockbuster clash, with the latter only moving to the club a short time ago on a train-and-trial contract.

The forward, who made his NSW Cup debut in 2019 at the Newcastle Knights, has played at that level in six individual seasons over the last seven years, only not featuring in the cancelled 2020 campaign.

Talty has played all of prop, second-row and lock at reserve grade level, so can line up anywhere across the forward pack, and has been among the best for the North Sydney Bears over the last two years.

“It's such a fantastic organisation, it's a Club I really want to be a part of,” Talty said when joining the Broncos.

“I can bring a lot of impact to the team, and I feel as though my leg speed suits the modern game of NRL.

"The Club is so good to be a part of and it kind of brings you to another level and it makes you be a better trainer yourself, being around better people."