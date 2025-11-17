Dual international Murray Taulagi has reportedly found himself linked with an exit from the North Queensland Cowboys as he remains on the lookout for a new contract and is free to negotiate with rival teams.

Since his introduction into the NRL arena, Taulagi has been a force to be reckoned with, scoring 61 tries in 108 matches after making his debut in 2019.

However, the Cowboys are set to make several changes to their roster over the next couple of seasons if they are to climb themselves off the bottom half of the ladder and Todd Payten can keep his job as head coach.

Having already changed out his entire coaching staff, Payten has brought in Reed Mahoney from the Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of 2026 and has been linked to Sydney Roosters halfback Hugo Savala, who confirmed recently that he will test his value on the open market.

While intending to bring in new players, this means that other members of the squad are likely to find themself on the outer as the free up space in their salary cap, such as winger Murray Taulagi.

"Last I heard, he was leaving," News Corp's Brent Read posted on social media on Sunday evening after being asked if the Cowboys were set to re-sign the dual international winger beyond the conclusion of his current contract.

This follows reports in October that the Cowboys were yet to begin talks with the star winger who has represented Australia, Samoa and the Queensland Maroons on multiple occasions.

Off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, Taulagi is the best Cowboys player who can speak with rivals from November 1 and is currently in the prime of his career.

Others include England international John Bateman, young duo Jaxon Purdue and Zac Herdegen and versatily forward Kai O'Donnell and Karl Lawton.