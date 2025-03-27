While the NRL may be finished with the US for 2025 after the conclusion of their Las Vegas event, it seems the US may not be done with the NRL.

During one of her sold-out Sydney shows, Dua Lipa took to the audience to interact with some of her Australian fans. As she made her way through the stands, she stopped to chat to one fan in particular, who evidently was a Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs supporter.

'Steven' told the 29-year-old mega star that he was “having the best time of my life right now,” which prompted Lipa to ask the fan an important question.

“Is there anything you think I should do while I'm out here that I shouldn't miss?” she asked.

There are plenty of unmissable attractions in Sydney; a Sydney Harbour Bridge climb, the Sydney Opera House, a trip to Luna Park or any one of the city's historical landmarks, however, Steven had a particular event that he believed would trump the rest.

“Bulldogs, Bulldogs NRL.”

A true display of the passion that Bulldogs fans possess for their club, the young man promised the 'Don't Start Now' singer it would be the highlight of her trip.

While she didn't confirm whether she would be able to attend an NRL match, many clubs have had celebrity drop-ins to both games and training sessions in the past.

Just last year, the Bulldogs hosted UFC star Jon Jones at their training session, cementing the heavyweight champion as a Dogs fan through and through.

The same could be an option for Dua Lipa, who will be unable to attend this week's match against the Cronulla Sharks due to a clash with her final Sydney show.

Earlier this month, pop star Katy Perry came out to show her support for the Sharks, bringing even more buzz to the Las Vegas event.

"I rep the Sharks in Sydney now," Perry told stars Nicho Hynes and Kayal Iro after meeting the pair in Vegas.

Whether Dua Lipa attends a match or not, getting NRL clubs mentioned in the same breath as international stars will only help to grow the game globally, which has been a clear goal for the league in recent years.