Scott Drinkwater has claimed his fourth successive big tally of points to take the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 6.
A perfect 20 during the North Queensland Cowboys' win over the Brisbane Broncos means he has now claimed 77 votes out of a possible 80 across the last four games to lead by 12 votes to Nathan Cleary.
Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Thomas Jenkins are now uninterrupted between second and fourth despite not polling in Round 6.
Tanah Boyd, who managed a single vote, rounds out the top five, while Jackson Ford and Adam Doueihi both managed 20 to move into the top ten.
Drinkwater, Ford and Doueihi were joined by Simi Sasagi, James Tedesco and Keano Kini as the other players to claim the full 20 votes, while the other games saw Jacob Preston, Lachlan Galvin, Tom Trbojevic and Jamal Fogarty split top spot to start the round.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are the Round 6 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Lachlan Galvin
|Jacob Preston
|4
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Jacob Preston
|Sitili Tupouniua
|3
|Lachlan Galvin
|Bronson Xerri
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Lachlan Galvin
|2
|Viliame Kikau
|Lachlan Galvin
|Bronson Xerri
|Viliame Kikau
|1
|Bronson Xerri
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Paul Alamoti
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Jamal Fogarty
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|Jamal Fogarty
|Tom Trbojevic
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|Kobe Hetherington
|1
|Setu Tu
|Tyrell Sloan
|Setu Tu
|Setu Tu
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Tom Chester
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|3
|Jason Taumalolo
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|Jaxon Purdue
|2
|Tom Duffy
|Tom Duffy
|Tom Duffy
|Tom Duffy
|1
|Tom Dearden
|Thomas Mikaele
|Thomas Mikaele
|Thomas Mikaele
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|4
|Alex Johnston
|Latrell Mitchell
|Alex Johnston
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Kaeo Weekes
|David Fifita
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Kaeo Weekes
|Kaeo Weekes
|Hudson Young
|Kaeo Weekes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Hugo Savala
|3
|Hugo Savala
|Sam Walker
|Hugo Savala
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Naufahu Whyte
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Blayke Brailey
|1
|Sam Walker
|Daniel Tupou
|Sam Walker
|Daniel Tupou
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|4
|Demitric Vaimauga
|Demitric Vaimauga
|Wayde Egan
|Demitric Vaimauga
|3
|Wayde Egan
|Wayde Egan
|Demitric Vaimauga
|Wayde Egan
|2
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Cooper Clarke
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Tanah Boyd
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|4
|Phillip Sami
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Jayden Campbell
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Jayden Campbell
|Phillip Sami
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Jojo Fifita
|2
|Jojo Fifita
|Jayden Campbell
|Phillip Sami
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Chris Randall
|Jojo Fifita
|Jayden Campbell
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Sunia Turuva
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Jahream Bula
|Sunia Turuva
|Terrell May
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Terrell May
|Alex Twal
|Alex Twal
|Apisai Koroisau
|1
|Alex Twal
|Terrell May
|Apisai Koroisau
|Terrell May
Top ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|77
|2
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|65
|3
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|62
|4
|Thomas
Jenkins
|0
|59
|5
|Tanah
Boyd
|1
|57
|6
|Jackson
Ford
|20
|55
|7
|Dominic
Young
|0
|49
|8
|Adam
Doueihi
|20
|45
|9
|Latrell
Mitchell
|8
|44
|10
|Tolutau
Koula
|0
|40