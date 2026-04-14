Scott Drinkwater has claimed his fourth successive big tally of points to take the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 6.

A perfect 20 during the North Queensland Cowboys' win over the Brisbane Broncos means he has now claimed 77 votes out of a possible 80 across the last four games to lead by 12 votes to Nathan Cleary.

Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Thomas Jenkins are now uninterrupted between second and fourth despite not polling in Round 6.

Tanah Boyd, who managed a single vote, rounds out the top five, while Jackson Ford and Adam Doueihi both managed 20 to move into the top ten.

Drinkwater, Ford and Doueihi were joined by Simi Sasagi, James Tedesco and Keano Kini as the other players to claim the full 20 votes, while the other games saw Jacob Preston, Lachlan Galvin, Tom Trbojevic and Jamal Fogarty split top spot to start the round.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 6 votes.

 2026-04-09T09:50:00Z 
Bulldogs WON BY 16 POINTS
Accor Stadium
CAN   
32
FT
16
   PEN
   Crowd: 23,984
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jacob Preston Jacob Preston Lachlan Galvin Jacob Preston
4 Sitili Tupouniua Sitili Tupouniua Jacob Preston Sitili Tupouniua
3 Lachlan Galvin Bronson Xerri Sitili Tupouniua Lachlan Galvin
2 Viliame Kikau Lachlan Galvin Bronson Xerri Viliame Kikau
1 Bronson Xerri Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i Paul Alamoti
 2026-04-10T08:00:00Z 
Sea Eagles WON BY 10 POINTS
WIN Stadium
STI   
18
FT
28
   MAN
   Crowd: 11,381
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Tom Trbojevic Jamal Fogarty Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic
4 Jamal Fogarty Tom Trbojevic Jamal Fogarty Jamal Fogarty
3 Reuben Garrick Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Reuben Garrick
2 Haumole Olakau'atu Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Kobe Hetherington
1 Setu Tu Tyrell Sloan Setu Tu Setu Tu
 2026-04-10T10:00:00Z 
Cowboys WON BY 4 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
31
FT
35
   NQL
   Crowd: 45,582
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
4 Tom Chester Jason Taumalolo Jason Taumalolo Jason Taumalolo
3 Jason Taumalolo Tom Chester Tom Chester Jaxon Purdue
2 Tom Duffy Tom Duffy Tom Duffy Tom Duffy
1 Tom Dearden Thomas Mikaele Thomas Mikaele Thomas Mikaele
 2026-04-11T05:00:00Z 
Raiders WON BY 2 POINTS
Optus Stadium
SOU   
34
FT
36
   CBR
   Crowd: 27,235
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi
4 Alex Johnston Latrell Mitchell Alex Johnston Latrell Mitchell
3 Hudson Young Hudson Young Kaeo Weekes David Fifita
2 Joseph Tapine David Fifita David Fifita Alex Johnston
1 Kaeo Weekes Kaeo Weekes Hudson Young Kaeo Weekes
 2026-04-11T07:30:00Z 
Roosters WON BY 12 POINTS
Optus Stadium
CRO   
22
FT
34
   SYD
   Crowd: 33,404
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco
4 Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Hugo Savala
3 Hugo Savala Sam Walker Hugo Savala Daly Cherry-Evans
2 Mark Nawaqanitawase Naufahu Whyte Mark Nawaqanitawase Blayke Brailey
1 Sam Walker Daniel Tupou Sam Walker Daniel Tupou
 2026-04-11T09:30:00Z 
Warriors WON BY 24 POINTS
AAMI Park
MEL   
14
FT
38
   NZW
   Crowd: 26,467
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jackson Ford Jackson Ford Jackson Ford Jackson Ford
4 Demitric Vaimauga Demitric Vaimauga Wayde Egan Demitric Vaimauga
3 Wayde Egan Wayde Egan Demitric Vaimauga Wayde Egan
2 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Chanel Harris-Tavita Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
1 Cooper Clarke Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Tanah Boyd Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
 2026-04-12T04:00:00Z 
Titans WON BY 42 POINTS
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
10
FT
52
   GLD
   Crowd: 14,382
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Keano Kini Keano Kini Keano Kini Keano Kini
4 Phillip Sami Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Jayden Campbell Phillip Sami
3 Jayden Campbell Phillip Sami Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Jojo Fifita
2 Jojo Fifita Jayden Campbell Phillip Sami Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
1 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Chris Randall Jojo Fifita Jayden Campbell
 2026-04-12T06:05:00Z 
Wests Tigers WON BY 20 POINTS
Campbelltown
WST   
42
FT
22
   NEW
   Crowd: 15,221
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Adam Doueihi Adam Doueihi Adam Doueihi Adam Doueihi
4 Sunia Turuva Jahream Bula Jahream Bula Sunia Turuva
3 Jahream Bula Sunia Turuva Terrell May Jahream Bula
2 Terrell May Alex Twal Alex Twal Apisai Koroisau
1 Alex Twal Terrell May Apisai Koroisau Terrell May

Top ten

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