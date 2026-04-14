Scott Drinkwater has claimed his fourth successive big tally of points to take the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 6.

A perfect 20 during the North Queensland Cowboys' win over the Brisbane Broncos means he has now claimed 77 votes out of a possible 80 across the last four games to lead by 12 votes to Nathan Cleary.

Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Thomas Jenkins are now uninterrupted between second and fourth despite not polling in Round 6.

Tanah Boyd, who managed a single vote, rounds out the top five, while Jackson Ford and Adam Doueihi both managed 20 to move into the top ten.

Drinkwater, Ford and Doueihi were joined by Simi Sasagi, James Tedesco and Keano Kini as the other players to claim the full 20 votes, while the other games saw Jacob Preston, Lachlan Galvin, Tom Trbojevic and Jamal Fogarty split top spot to start the round.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 6 votes.

Bulldogs WON BY 16 POINTS Accor Stadium CAN 32 FT 16 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sea Eagles WON BY 10 POINTS WIN Stadium STI 18 FT 28 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cowboys WON BY 4 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 31 FT 35 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 2 POINTS Optus Stadium SOU 34 FT 36 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 12 POINTS Optus Stadium CRO 22 FT 34 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 24 POINTS AAMI Park MEL 14 FT 38 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Titans WON BY 42 POINTS CommBank Stadium PAR 10 FT 52 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Wests Tigers WON BY 20 POINTS Campbelltown WST 42 FT 22 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top ten

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