North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater has lifted the lid on where his playing future lies beyond next year.\n\nDrinkwater has solidified himself as a classy fullback with attacking prowess and can kick goals at a high rate for the Cowboys.\n\nDespite the Cowboys' poor form in 2025, he averaged 147 run metres per game and was one of the better performers in the side each week.\n\nThe crafty fullback is free to negotiate with other clubs at the start of November this year.\n\nHe spoke with SEN, saying he would like to remain at the Cowboys, but understands it's a business decision with plenty of fullback talent coming through.\n\n\n\n“I would like to stay in the north,” Drinkwater said on SENQ Breakfast.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“I do like it up here, and my wife has a good bunch of friends up here and close with everyone.\n\n\n\n“Look, it is a business. I'll assess the situation when it comes.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“I won't say any comments like Patty Carrigan did, that's been blown out (of proportion).\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“I mean, there's teams coming in and stuff, which means more players need to be put into squads, which means there's more numbers (in NRL players).\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“But first and foremost, I (would) like to stay here. I know they've got Ethan King; they've signed him. Mason Barber (is) a good talent. Jaxon Purdue showed some good things at fullback.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“The club has a decision as well, but I think I need to play some good footy and the rest sorts itself out.”\n\n\n\n\n\nHe comes out of a playing contract the same year the newest expansion side, the PNG Chiefs, enters the NRL.\n\nDrinkwater was blown away by the benefits given by the new franchise, with players being incentivised to move to the Chiefs with a tax-free salary.\n\nHowever, with a young family, a move to the Melanesian country is a big ask. \n\n\n\n“It is off its head when you think about it, isn't it?” he explained.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“Considering when you do look at your paycheck and your tax bill.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“So, look, that is a big incentive. But it all depends. I mean, if people were thinking of going there, you'd have to go there and tour what they have going on and stuff like that.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“And when you've got young kids as well (and) if you want to take them further north.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"We're doing it tough at the moment up here; we've got no support, so going further north, we'll have even (less) support and be further away from everyone.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“But look, it is off its head, the money. You'd set yourself up for life, wouldn't you?”\n\nBy November this year, the Chiefs will start their recruiting for a team to be competitive in the NRL in 2028, with Sharks prop Toby Rudolf putting his hand up to be one of the first players to sign with the club.\n\nThe Cowboys will travel to Leichhardt on Saturday to take on the Wests Tigers in their opening game for the season, following their tour to Las Vegas two weeks ago. \n\n\n\n