The St George Illawarra Dragons haven't had much in the way of positives in recent years; however, one success story that warmed the hearts of thousands was the return of Cody Ramsey.

After spending two years on the sidelines due to ulcerative colitis, Ramsey made his return to rugby league in 2025, with hopes of cracking the NRL for the first time in three years.

Alas, the Dragons have been seemingly unimpressed with the young star since returning, refusing to bring him back into first grade, and now giving him free rein to seek opportunity elsewhere.

While the Dragons have offered Ramsey a minimum train-and-trial deal, the young outside back believes he is worth more.

The 25-year-old has since taken his future into his own hands and was recently spotted touring Sydney Roosters facilities, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

If a deal with the Roosters, or any other NRL club, fails to eventuate, Ramsey could be off to the Super League, with Love Rugby League revealing that the fullback has been granted permission by the Home Office in the UK to make the overseas switch.

There were doubts that Ramsey would be unable to secure a visa should he want to join the Super League; however, it has been reported that a unique intervention by the Rugby Football League and the NRL led to the Home Office's approval.

While he currently is without a deal from 2026, between the Roosters interest and a Super League deal on the cards, Ramsey is likely to find a new home in the coming months.