Contract discussions between St George Illawarra and captain Cameron McInnes will be a major talking point in the build-up to the 2021 season, with the star hooker yet to better understand his future in the Red V, per Fox Sports.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract next season if negotiations fail to take off, with newly-appointed Saints coach Anthony Griffin looking to finalise his squad for the upcoming season.

Despite a poor last 24 months for the Dragons, McInnes has been a shining light in Wollongong, earning a call-up to the New South Wales squad.

While the financial side will be a key factor to McInnes potentially re-signing, the prolific dummy-half will be eyeing the No.9 jumper after being moved around in 2020.

Dragons veteran Ben Hunt is likely to move back into the halves after taking on the hooker role last season, while the links between the Saints and Broncos playmaker Andrew McCullough are sure to add a strain to McInnes’ position at Kogarah.

While Griffin has made it clear no player will walk into the starting side, McInnes will be one of the first considered for a jumper and will be hoping a new contract comes with it.

McInnes met with Tigers coach Michael Maguire in the off-season and could be a key target for Wests, with Maguire a fond fan of the gun hooker following their 2014 successes at Redfern.

According to Fox Sports, McInnes is set to meet with the club later this week to further understand his role for the 2021 season and beyond.