The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to make a shock approach for former coach and player Nathan Brown to return to the club.

Brown is currently part of the Parramatta Eels' staff where he works in a pathways role, and has done so since the back-end of last year.

His arrival in Western Sydney followed his exit from the New Zealand Warriors, with Brown also having coached the Newcastle Knights in the NRL since his exit from the St George Illawarra club back when Wayne Bennett first joined ahead of 2008.

Brown was coach of the Dragons during the period of the mid 2000s when the Dragons were a regular force, but couldn't break through for a premiership in 2005 or 2006.

The veteran coach made it clear upon his exit from the Warriors that he was done with head coaching, and according to News Corp, he is not chasing a role like that at the Dragons, or any club.

Instead, the report suggests there has been a push from within the joint venture for Brown to return to the club in either a recruitment or assistant coaching role within the football department.

Brown, who was involved in the Knights and Warriors during difficult periods, has earned a reputation as someone who may be able to help rebuild a football club and their roster, something the Dragons desperately need.

The news surrounding Brown comes as the Dragons eye off a new coach for 2024.

Anthony Griffin is into his third year in charge, but has had little in the way of success during his time at the Dragons. His contract ends at the conclusion of this season, and having been asked to reapply for his role, it seems there is little chance of him remaining at the Red V in 2024.

It's understood the Dragons have former players Jason Ryles, Ben Hornby and Dean Young, who are all currently serving in assistant coaching roles, as front-runners for the head coaching role at the club, and that the idea of partnering the experienced Brown with one of the inexperienced coaches has appeal to members of the club board.

The Dragons have given no timeline on their likely decision for Griffin's future.