The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to receive a significant off-field boost after the NSW Government officially unveiled plans for a major redevelopment of WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

The project, announced by NSW Premier Chris Minns and Minister for Sport and Tourism Steve Kamper, will deliver major upgrades to the Dragons' long-term Illawarra home, alongside the construction of a brand-new WIN Arena on Wollongong's foreshore.

The redevelopment is being pitched as a once-in-a-generation investment for the region, transforming the precinct into a world-class destination for sport, entertainment and community events.

Under the plans, WIN Stadium will receive a new northern grandstand, an extended and reconfigured southern grandstand, and upgraded player facilities designed to support the continued growth of both the men's and women's programs.

Modern enhancements including upgraded scoreboards, ribbon boards, lighting and sound systems will also be introduced, while improved food, beverage and merchandise outlets, modern corporate areas and enhanced accessibility aim to significantly improve the match-day experience for fans.

Premier Minns said the project would elevate Wollongong's standing as a major events destination.

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment in the Illawarra that will transform the region into a world-class destination for sport, entertainment and major events,” Minns said.

By nearly doubling the capacity of the adjacent WIN Arena and upgrading WIN Stadium, the precinct is expected to be capable of hosting up to 150 events per year, creating broader economic and tourism benefits for the region.

Dragons chairman Andrew Lancaster welcomed the announcement, describing it as a major step forward for the club and its supporters.

“The Dragons are a big club playing in the strongest rugby league competition in the world,” Lancaster said in a club statement,

“We aim to compete with the leading clubs in all aspects of our operations, on and off the field, and that includes the stadia in which we play.”

With construction timelines and further details still to be confirmed, the redevelopment represents one of the most significant off-field wins for the Dragons in recent years as the club looks to re-establish itself as a consistent NRL contender.