A St George Illawarra Dragons rookie has landed a contract extension ahead of his NRL first-grade debut this weekend.
Only 20, forward Dylan Egan has earned a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.
Primarily a back-rower, the Gerringong product has been in the Dragons pathways system since the Harold Matthews Cup competition and was previously named captain of the Illawarra Steelers SG Ball Cup side in 2023 before making the leap to the Jersey Flegg Cup and later the NSW Cup.
Last year, he played 1871 out of a possible 1920 minutes in reserve-grade in which he made 849 tackles, 11 line-breaks and 45 tackle busts.
The contract extension from the Dragons coincides with Egan being named to make his NRL first-grade debut this weekend against the Melbourne Storm from the interchange bench alongside childhood friend Hamish Stewart.
“Dylan has been on a path towards NRL for a long time and it's great to be able to both extend his contract at the club and give him an NRL debut at the same time,” said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan.
“He's a local junior who has come right through our pathways and Academy system.
“As a player he's got a big motor and can play on an edge or in the middle.
“He's got a great work ethic and a smart approach to his game and we're really pleased to be able to extend his time at the club.”