A St George Illawarra Dragons rookie has landed a contract extension ahead of his NRL first-grade debut this weekend.

Only 20, forward Dylan Egan has earned a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Primarily a back-rower, the Gerringong product has been in the Dragons pathways system since the Harold Matthews Cup competition and was previously named captain of the Illawarra Steelers SG Ball Cup side in 2023 before making the leap to the Jersey Flegg Cup and later the NSW Cup.

Last year, he played 1871 out of a possible 1920 minutes in reserve-grade in which he made 849 tackles, 11 line-breaks and 45 tackle busts.

The contract extension from the Dragons coincides with Egan being named to make his NRL first-grade debut this weekend against the Melbourne Storm from the interchange bench alongside childhood friend Hamish Stewart.