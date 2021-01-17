St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin has the tough task of finding Tyson Frizell’s successor in 2021, with the Origin star heading to Newcastle following the conclusion of last season.

While the void left by Frizell will remain a key stepping stone for the Dragons’ success this season, 22-year-old back-rower Jackson Ford is eager for the challenge after impressing Griffin and his teammates, per The Daily Telegraph.

Ford has played 17 games in the Red V as he enters his third season at Kogarah and revealed his eagerness to step into Frizell’s role.

“It was massive seeing Frizz go, he’s an Origin player and one of the best back-rowers in the whole comp. But Hook trusts us,” Ford told The Telegraph.

“Last year I was floating around a bit, a bit of middle and edge but I do like the edge, so I want to knuckle down and become more of an edge this year.

“I’m not as big as some of the middles, and I feel like I’ve got a bit more to bring on the edge.”

Ford believes Griffin’s ideology moving forward is set to complement his own game as he hopes to make major strides as a starter for the Dragons this year.

“I’ve been loving Hook, he’s more that old-school style – he always wants you pushing up with the ball, always be there, I feel like that’s my style of football,” Ford said.

“(He’s got me) focusing on defence, keep knuckling down and making sure there’s no breakaways on my edge and keep working with my halves, and put a bit more weight on.”

Ford will be up against Tyrell Fuimaono for a starting position, while new recruit Jack Bird will bide his time as he is set to begin his return to the Dragons from the bench.