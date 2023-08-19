Entering his first season as Dragons coach, Shane Flanagan has reportedly shown an interest in recruiting Sydney Rooster star Joseph Suaalii.

Jumping codes to rugby union in 2025 after signing a deal with Rugby Australia, there have been recent rumours that the Sydney Roosters are weighing up the decision to release the 20-year-old one year before the end of his current contract.

This has caught the attention of incoming St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan. Per News Corp, the 2016 premiership-winning coach told Suaalii's agent Isaac Moses that he would be interested in signing him for next year if the Roosters look to offload him off their roster.

The Roosters will add to their already incredible backline next season with the arrival of wingers Dominic Young from the Newcastle Knights and Lewis Murphy from Wakefield Trinity in the Super League. The duo will join James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Paul Momirovski, and Joesph Manu, all of whom are contracted for next season.

While unlikely, an early release of Suaalii would free up $700,000 in their salary cap, which they can put to improving other positions on the field, especially considering they still have nine top 30 roster spots still open for 2024. It would also allow the Roosters to aim for the future as they get ready to play without Suaalii for the future.

A deciding factor in the decision could be Joseph Suaalii to play in the fullback role. In the past, he hasn't hidden the fact that his preferred position is the number one jersey, a position he played in for Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup last year.

Currently the third-choice fullback at the Roosters behind NSW Blues representative James Tedesco and New Zealand international Joseph Manu, this could see him make his way out of the club for one season as he prepares for a cross-code switch.

With the Dragons only having three top 30 roster spots available, he will be a major addition to the squad and will dramatically improve their backline. Whilst it is unknown whether Flanagan would play him, Tyrell Sloan or Zac Lomax in the fullback role, he would definitely change the shape of the backs for the best.

Despite Shane Flanagan looking to make several changes to the club's roster, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Hame Sele is the only new player to sign with the club for next year.