St George Illawarra has announced the re-signing of Tristan Sailor for next season.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Dragons in Round 23 against the Roosters in 2019, and played three games in total.

Sailor spent most of his time in the Canterbury Cup NSW team, and was a member of the league’s Team of the Year.

“It means a whole lot to remain a Dragon after coming through the Dragons’ junior system here. Being able to debut last year and continue my journey is great especially since I live local and attend the University of Wollongong,” Sailor told the club’s website.

“I’ve been able to show I’m capable of playing a number of positions now, having also experienced different positions in the NRL, so I’m looking forward to continuing that through to 2020.”