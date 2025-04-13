The St George Illawarra Dragons have provided an official update on the status of Christian Tuipulotu and Dylan Egan, who both sustained injuries on Friday night.

Moving to a 2-3 record after a 38-16 victory against the Gold Coast Titans, it wasn't all positive for coach Shane Flanagan after two players were taken from the field during the clash.

Adding another try to his season record, winger Christian Tuipulotu is in doubt for Round 7 after suffering a "moderate grade hamstring strain".

The club has confirmed that he will undergo scans to determine the severity and a return timeline will be provided once the results are confirmed.

According to NRL Physio, a minor strain will likely see him sidelined between two and four weeks.

Meanwhile, rookie forward Dylan Egan will be available for Round 7 and won't require scans despite him leaving the field early due to hyperextending his elbow.

