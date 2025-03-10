The St George Illawarra Dragons have issued on injury update on young forward Ryan Couchman after he was helped from the field in their match against the Canterbury Bulldogs over the weekend.

Already without the services of former Origin front-rower Francis Molo due to reasons away from the football field, the Dragons forward stocks have further been depleted.

Helped from the field against the Bulldogs, the club confirmed on Monday that young forward Ryan Couchman sustained an ACL injury which has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

The club revealed that he will now undergo surgery and commence the rehabilitation process as he looks to return for the beginning of the 2026 NRL season.

“This is a really unfortunate injury for Ryan coming just a few minutes into his 2025 season,” said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan.

“Ryan had a great pre-season and we were looking forward to a big season from him.

“I've got no doubt he will throw himself into his rehab with the same level of professionalism he approaches his training and we look forward to seeing him hit the ground running in 2026.”