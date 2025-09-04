The St George Illawarra Dragons are near the top of the NRL's injury list, and have now added another unlucky name to the tally.

This time, it's Blake Lawrie, who has found himself bedridden in the hospital for the last three days.

Lawrie had suffered a cut to his knee, according to The Daily Telegraph, which soon became badly infected and in need of medical attention.

He was then hospitalised on Monday, and was forced to stay there for the last three days as doctors attended to the wound.

It got so bad that Lawrie was forced to be put on an intravenous drip, effectively ruling him out of the Dragons' final match of the year.

Lawrie joins a stack of players unavailable for the Dragons in their clash against the Penrith Panthers, with seven unavailable for selection due to injury.