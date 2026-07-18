Damien Cook and Dean Young were the headline act in the post-match press conference, declaring they were not getting the rub of the green in the 20-12 loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

There were multiple plays with question marks surrounding whether the referee had made the correct call.

A forward pass was thrown to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for a try in the right corner in the 44th minute of the match.

Chanel Harris-Tevita made an impressive sideline conversion to give the Warriors a 16-12 lead, removing any momentum the Dragons gained in the first half.

Then, in a sequence where the game was allowed to continue, Setu Tu scored despite being tackled.

The play was referred to the bunker, denying the try, and the Dragons' play was discontinued where they had a numbers advantage.

The Dragons were later penalised for an escort by Valentine Holmes in the 69th minute of the game, which saw the Warriors extend their lead to 18-12.

"We're not getting rewarded for the effort we are putting in. The Warriors got a lot of stuff out of there; we aren't getting the same six agains. We come out of halftime, they throw a forward pass, we are chasing points straight away," Damien Cook said.

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"It's not right. I feel sorry for the fans who have to watch that, but it's happening too many times to us. I don't know if it's 'cause we are sitting down the bottom and it's an easy one to throw off because the Warriors win today.

"It's unfair, and we deserve better moving forward."

"I was proud of the boys tonight. We came over here, knew from the start we weren't going to get the calls. It's a tough place to come to, but the way we fought through the whole game and got on with it.

"There are things we can do better, a couple of yardage errors, discipline, you don't want to do that with the Warriors, but sometimes they just make it hard for us."

The Warriors had more possession in the first half, as the Dragons gained a lead with 40% of the ball, and the home side had a clear six-again advantage that left fans and Dean Young frustrated by the referee.

Despite both teams making 10 errors, the Dragons conceded 7 penalties to the Warriors' five, and the Dragons conceded 4 ruck infringements to the Warriors compared to the Warriors conceding only one.

After the game, Young was adamant about addressing the officiating when his side plays, was proud of his side's efforts and found positives they can take away from the game.

"It's been building. We've been consistent in the last three games prior to this night. These boys are starting to find some consistency in their performances, and as I said, we're on the way up," Dean Young said.

"I don't need to galvanise this group. They are working hard for each other. But I'm sure I'll ring the referees on Monday and go through the same process.

"I'm not taking anything away from the Warriors. They are a good, well-coached team, but we are just frustrated."

The Red V return home to play at St George Venues Jubilee Stadium in Round 21 against the Gold Coast Titans, where the Dragons hope to get another win after missing out on a win in their trip to New Zealand.