While the annual ANZAC Day Match between the Roosters and Dragons was a thrilling encounter that boiled down to the wire, one moment nearly mered the entire occasion.

In the middle of the tough game, a pitch invader was seen across the ground and hugged Dragons centre Zac Lomax before security could do anything.

This moment has received calls to improve and increase security at NRL games. Via the AAP, one player who is backing this call is Lomax himself.

The young Dragon admitted that the incident was blown out of proportion and he had no fear for his safety, but that doesn't mean it should happen.

The pitch invader ended up being charged by NSW Police with common assault on Lomax, handed a fine and received a two-year ban from Allianz Stadium.

"Ideally you'd want security guards there that end up stopping him before it ends up getting to that point," Lomax said via the AAP.

"I'd imagine in the future that there are probably going to be a lot more security guards there at all the games."

"It's been blown out of proportion a little bit, but I reckon they've got to go back and have a look at it because security has probably got to be taken up a notch.'

"In regards to how I feel about it, it's no skin off my nose."