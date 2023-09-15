St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW star fullback Teagan Berry has signed a two-year contract extension with the club that will see her remain in the Red V until the end of the 2025 season.

Berry has been a standout performer for the Dragons NRLW this season and has slotted straight into the fullback role for Emma Tonegato.

Beginning her career with the club back in 2020, she has gone on to appear in 20 games for the red and white throughout the years and is still only 21 years old.

Ahead of the Dragons' final NRLW game this season, she has managed ten tries, 171 runs, 1787 total running metres and sits in the top three for line breaks and tackle busts.

“It's obviously exciting,” Berry said.

“It's good to have that junior pathway and to stay at the club for another two years means a lot to me… I'm just having a lot of fun playing footy.”

“When Sowie re-signed, I definitely wanted to re-sign as well. He's been a big impact for me, and he's brought me into the fullback role. It means a lot to me."

“I feel like we've got heaps of juniors coming through Tarsha Gale and even Lisa Fiaola, so it's going to be good for the next generation.”

“I feel like I'm still learning a lot, especially in defence, but, my attack, I'm happy with that.”

Dragons NRLW head coach Jamie Soward spoke about Berry re-signing with the club for the next two seasons.

“She's been such an important member of our squad the first couple of years that I've been here,” Soward said.

“To see her transformation going from wing to fullback this year, I couldn't be any prouder of her and her call-up to the Prime Minister's XIII as well is a huge wrap for her and the season that she's had… I've loved working with her and the fact that she turned away a couple of other big clubs to stay here because she believes in what we're doing here is a huge coup for the club.”