St George Illawarra are reportedly expected to open contract talks with unsigned fullback Tyrell Sloan as early as next week as the Dragons look to reduce the list of off-contract names on their books.

Sloan is one of 14 Saints players still without a deal for 2025, while a further two have mutual option clauses in place for next year.

Jaydn Su'A, Feagai brothers Max and Mat, Francis Molo and Jack de Belin join Sloan in still needing deals for next year, with a period of transition set to continue under the return of coach Shan Flanagan.

Sloan looms as a leading name the Dragons are keen to retain, with News Corp reporting a multi-year offer that will price the young fullback at close to $500,000 per season is said to be in the works.

The publication's report suggests Sloan will be in line for a seven-figure deal when talks get underway next week.

Sloan, who played 23 games last year for a return of 10 tries, is set to contend for the No.1 jumper again this year as he eyes a breakout campaign, with his fourth season likely to commence with a starting role at fullback under Flanagan.

The Campbelltown-born 21-year-old might not be the only Dragon who could put pen to paper prior to the start of the new season, with the aforementioned Su'A also said to be in contract discussions with the Dragons.

The St George Illawarra forward would only manage 13 games last year in the Red V but looms as a critical piece to start their new era with Flanagan.

The Dragons' 2024 season will commence with an away trip to Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday, March 9 where they'll meet the Gold Coast Titans.