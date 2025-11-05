The St George Illawarra Dragons are working tirelessly to rebuild their culture and operations, and have made a major step in doing so this week.\nDragons premiership winner Ben Creagh has stepped down from the club's board to take up a senior management position, becoming the Dragons' new Chief Operating Officer.\nCreagh's appointment is part of a major front-office restructure under CEO Tim Watsford, who continues to shape the club's leadership since taking charge in June.\nA member of the Dragons' 2010 premiership side and the club's second-most capped player, Creagh joined the board in 2022 and has remained a central figure within the organisation.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_21538" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Ben Creagh of the Dragons looks on during the round 16 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Pirtek Stadium on June 27, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nAs COO, he will oversee all football operations, including the management of elite facilities such as the soon-to-be-completed high-performance centre, while also leading community and stakeholder engagement.\n“Ben is one of the club's greats,” Watsford said in a club statement.\n“His deep passion for the Dragons, football credentials and leadership experience will be invaluable in ensuring continuous improvement across all areas of football and club operations.”\nCreagh headlines a refreshed executive team assembled by Watsford.