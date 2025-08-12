The St George Illawarra Dragons' recent re-signing of head coach Shane Flanagan was poised to be a move in the right direction for the struggling club.

Alas, it seems his extension is set to cost the Red V in a big way, much to the dismay of Dragons fans.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Dean Young, former Dragons hooker and the club's current assistant coach, has a get-out clause in his contract, which could see him depart the club sooner than expected.

The get-out clause can reportedly be activated if he comes across a head coaching opportunity.

With Flanagan now extending his time at the club, Young's hopes of coaching the Dragons are dwindling by the day.

North Queensland Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston admitted he's shocked the club opted to prolong Flanagan's tenure.

"Yeah, a little bit [surprised]," the Cowboys legend told Nine's Wide World of Sports.

"They've got Dean Young as an assistant there. I know he's got aspirations of being a head coach, and he's a St George Illawarra legend.

"It was an interesting decision by the board."

Young is signed until the end of 2027, and despite his loyalty to the club, the Dragons have continued to pass up on him as a potential head coach.

While the 41-year-old has not been linked with any NRL clubs as of yet, with a few sides seeking new coaches in 2026, we could see the premiership winner depart his beloved Red V.