St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor is happy for Newcastle-bound Tyson Frizell to remain with the club for the rest of the season and potentially beyond.

Frizell announced last month that he had agreed with the Knights on a three-year deal but the NRL has paused all contracts being lodged during the coronavirus shutdown.

A report published earlier this week by The Sydney Morning Herald indicated that the Knights would be happy to bring Frizell over once the season resumes.

However, McGregor told The Big Sports Breakfast on Tuesday morning that such a scenario will not happen.

“It’s very hard to see a player like that walk out of your organisation but in saying that we are a professional sport and you don’t always get what you want,” McGregor said.

“I wish him all the best because he’s been a great player at the club and he’s still got the season to finish at the Saints with us before he starts that journey.

“I’m not sure whether that contract has been registered by the NRL yet or how that works but he’s always welcome to stay if he likes.”