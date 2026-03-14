St George Illawarra's halves have been dealt a blow, with Kyle Flanagan and Daniel Atkinson both facing nervous waits after limping out of Saturday's loss to Melbourne with ankle injuries. \n\nThe pair went down in near-identical fashion during successive tackles late in the first half, and while boh gutted it out through the second half, coach Shane Flanagan confirmed the damage needs a closer look.\n\n"They've both got bad ankles," Flanagan said in the press conference.\n\n"They'll have to both have scans.\n\n"They weren't hip-drops but the [defender's] weight landed on the lower leg when they got swung around so a bit of a concern."\n\nAt Leichhardt Oval, Wests Tigers centre Taylan May was forced from the field in the first half of his side's win over the Cowboys after landing heavily on his shoulder.\n\nCoach Benji Marshall played down the severity but confirmed scans will determine the full picture.\n\n"He seemed okay but the medical staff said it's not worth the risk to put him back on," Marshall said post-game.\n\n"He'll get scanned tomorrow to see where he's at. He reckons it didn't feel good at the time."\n\nMelbourne add another back-rower on the sidelines, with Shawn Blore rolling his ankle in NSW Cup.\n\n"As we were going up to the box, he was coming in," Bellamy said after the game.\n\n"He certainly had his head down. Until I get up to date with the medical staff tonight, I'm not quite sure what happened.\n\n"I know it's an ankle injury but I'm not quite sure if it's the same one he had problems with in the pre-season." \n\nPanthers utility Jack Cogger was placed in the head knock protocol during the last match on Saturday after copping a heavy shot in a tackle attempt, with an 11-day stand-down in effect.