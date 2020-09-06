David Furner believes the current St George squad is capable of competing for the top four next season.

Furner told the Sun-Herald about his “burning desire” to coach St George and does not believe the squad needs a drastic overhaul as some experts have suggested.

“They [Illawarra] are up there in a lot of team stats comparisons and the roster, in my eyes, is strong enough to rival any of the top-four sides. They are losing some personnel next season, which will need to be replaced, either internally or externally. I see a lot of upside to the roster and the club,” Furner told the Sun-Herald.

Furner, Anthony Griffin and Dean Young are the favourites to replace Paul McGregor at Illawarra next season.

Whoever takes the role will need to work out how to get the best out of Ben Hunt, who arrived at the club as a halfback but has been shifted to hooker in a bid to get the spine to gel.

If Furner secures the job he will utilise Hunt in his preferred halfback position.

“I think Ben is a halfback but must stand up and take ownership of the team, plus be given the support and tools to do it from the coaching staff.”