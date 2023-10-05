St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has potentially suffered a major injury during the Koori Knockout tournament.

According to News Corp, Sloan will face a nervous wait in the coming days after the rising star sustained a suspected syndesmosis injury last week during the off-season tournament.

It is understood that the Dragons fullback will meet with surgeons in the coming days to determine whether or not he requires surgery for the injury. At this stage, the publication has reported that surgery would result in a three-month recovery.

This would mean that if he does require surgery, he will not be able to begin light running until the early stages of December this year, putting a halt on his pre-season training.

Dragons fans and officials will be hoping he doesn't require surgery and that the injury is minor, meaning it won't disrupt his pre-season heading into the 2024 season.

This isn't the first time this year that injury has disrupted Sloan. Earlier in the year, he missed a month of football due to a small calf strain.

Incoming coach Shane Flanagan has made it no secret in the past that he aims to provide Sloan with an important pre-season as he and Zac Lomax contend for the number one jersey at the Dragons for the 2024 season.