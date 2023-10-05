NRL Rd 10 - Titans v Dragons
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 14: Tyrell Sloan of the Dragons is tackled during the round 10 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium, on May 14, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has potentially suffered a major injury during the Koori Knockout tournament.

According to News Corp, Sloan will face a nervous wait in the coming days after the rising star sustained a suspected syndesmosis injury last week during the off-season tournament.

It is understood that the Dragons fullback will meet with surgeons in the coming days to determine whether or not he requires surgery for the injury. At this stage, the publication has reported that surgery would result in a three-month recovery.

This would mean that if he does require surgery, he will not be able to begin light running until the early stages of December this year, putting a halt on his pre-season training.

Dragons fans and officials will be hoping he doesn't require surgery and that the injury is minor, meaning it won't disrupt his pre-season heading into the 2024 season.

This isn't the first time this year that injury has disrupted Sloan. Earlier in the year, he missed a month of football due to a small calf strain.

Incoming coach Shane Flanagan has made it no secret in the past that he aims to provide Sloan with an important pre-season as he and Zac Lomax contend for the number one jersey at the Dragons for the 2024 season.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: In this handout image provided by NRL Photos Tyrell Sloan of the Dragons scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Browne Park, on August 01, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by NRL Photos via Getty Images )