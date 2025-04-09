After a strong start in the opening rounds of the 2025 NRL season, winger Christian Tuipulotu has been gifted a new deal by the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

Currently in career-best form at the Red V, the Dragons have extended Tuipulotu's tenure for an extra year until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

This comes after he has scored five tries, 19 tackle busts and is averaging 181 running metres per match in his four appearances this season.

Only 24, he arrived at the Dragons last season after being granted an immediate release from the Manly Sea Eagles and previously had a stint a the Sydney Roosters, where he began his career.

"We're really pleased with Christian's development this year," said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan on the two-time Tongan international.

"His strong carries from the backfield are just as important as his finishing, and we're glad to be able to extend his stay at the club."