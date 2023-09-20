The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed Shane Millard will take over as the club's recruitment and pathways manager for the 2024 season.

An experienced rugby league brain, Millard has previously been involved with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs.

He also has previous experience at the Dragons, and it's believed he was high on the list of priorities for incoming coach Shane Flanagan, who is looking to reshape the club both on and off-field.

Millard's appointment at the Red V follows the club's call recently to continue the tenure of this year's interim coach Ryan Carr as he slots back into an assistant role, while former premiership player Dean Young also makes the move back to the Red V after missing the head coaching job when Anthony Griffin was originally appointed.

Under pressure head of football Ben Haran, who has overseen the club's continued struggles in recent years, is at this stage set to continue his time at the Red V.

"This is a significant role for the club and one that works closely with the head coach," said Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran in a statement announcing Millard's arrival.

"We have been patient in filling this role but with Shane Flanagan confirmed as our head coach moving forward this was a crucial next step.

"Shane brings a wealth of rugby league knowledge and experience and has great connections and strong relationships across the game

"We look forward to him helping the club build a strong playing list and bring through that next generation of Dragons over the coming seasons."

Millard's role will focus on rebuilding the list at the club, where Flanagan has already made moves in recent times, allowing Jayden Sullivan and Zane Musgrove to exit, while also continuing to stand strong on Ben Hunt's future at the club.